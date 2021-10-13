No. 1 Georgia, No. 11 Kentucky in matchup of SEC unbeatens

AP National Sports

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

The last two unbeaten teams in the Southeastern Conference square off this week when No. 1 Georgia hosts No. 11 Kentucky on Saturday. The Bulldogs rose to the top of the rankings last week when Alabama was upset at Texas A&M 41-38. Kentucky is off to its first 6-0 start since 1950 and is 4-0 in SEC play for the first time since 1977. The Wildcats are seeking their fourth win all-time against a No. 1-ranked opponent and their first in 14 years since defeating top-ranked LSU in triple overtime in 2007.