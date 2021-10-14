Alpe d’Huez and cobbestones are back for 2022 Tour de France

AP National Sports

PARIS (AP) — Next year’s Tour de France will see the return of the Paris-Roubaix cobblestones and take the peloton to the summit of the famed Alpe d’Huez mountain. The route features two individual time trials and six mountain stages with five summit finishes and seems designed for complete riders such as two-time champion Tadej Pogacar. The three-week men’s race will start on July 1 in Copenhagen. The women’s race will take place from July 24-31 and feature eight stages. It will start from the Eiffel Tower in Paris and head towards eastern France.