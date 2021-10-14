Albanian FA deplores fan violence, blames Polish supporters

AP National Sports

By LLAZAR SEMINI

Associated Press

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — The Albanian soccer federation has deplored the violent behavior of fans and blamed Polish supporters for provoking them during a World Cup qualifier this week. Albania lost to Poland 1-0 in Tirana on Tuesday. The game was suspended for about 20 minutes after Poland had just scored in the 77th minute and Albanian fans hurled water bottles at the celebrating Poles. Poland’s players walked off but returned to the field and held on to win. FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against the Albanian and Polish federations.