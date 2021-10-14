AP Top 25 Podcast: Ryan Day on Ohio State; Previewing Week 7

AP National Sports

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

Ohio State has righted itself after an early loss to Oregon by winning four straight games in mostly blowout fashion. On the latest AP Top 25 Podcast presented by Regions Bank, Buckeyes coach Ryan Day talks about striking a balance between the urgency of high expectations and keeping a team from panicking after an early misstep. Then Richard Johnson of Sports Illustrated joins the show to talk about Alabama after its loss to Texas A&M and whether unbeaten Iowa can sustain an unusual formula for success. Plus, a preview of Week 7’s most intriguing games.