Bengals and Lions match up after losing games on field goals
By The Associated Press
The Cincinnati Bengals and Detroit Lions have at least one thing in common. Both the Bengals and the Lions lost last week on a game-ending field goal. Mason Crosby lifted Green Bay to a win in OT with a 49-yard kick after he and Cincinnati’s Evan McPherson combined to miss six kicks. Minnesota’s Greg Joseph made a 54-yard field goal with no time left against Detroit. The Lions are the first NFL team to lose two games in the same year on game-winning kicks of 50-plus yards with no time left on the clock.
