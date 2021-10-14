Bills visit Titans eager to keep rolling, get more payback

AP National Sports

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Social media and video have made it impossible for the Buffalo Bills to forget their last game against the Tennessee Titans. Derrick Henry stiff-arming Bills cornerback Josh Norman off his feet through the air literally was everywhere. Bills coach Sean McDermott says he’s reminded of that play every time he sees highlights. The Bills chose not to forget also being routed by the Titans. Now the Bills are on the second straight stop on their redemption tour after routing the Chiefs in a rematch of the AFC title game. The Bills also want to keep the momentum rolling in this showdown of divisional leaders.