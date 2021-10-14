Braves plan to be without OF Soler in NL Championship Series

AP National Sports

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves are preparing to play without outfielder Jorge Soler in the NL Championship Series following his positive test for COVID-19. The Braves worked out Thursday without Soler, who was pulled from the lineup for Game 4 of the NL Division Series against Milwaukee on Tuesday. Dansby Swanson replaced Soler as the leadoff hitter, Guillermo Heredia moved into the lineup in center field and Cristian Pache took Soler’s spot on the 26-man roster. Playing with the adjusted lineup, the Braves beat the Brewers 5-4 to clinch the best-of-five division series.