Chiefs seek balance with Edwards-Helaire unavailable

AP National Sports

By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Sports Writer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Just when the Kansas City Chiefs finally got their ground game going, they watched as Clyde Edwards-Helaire was helped off the field with a knee injury. It wound up being a sprained knee ligament that landed Edwards-Helaire on the injured reserve list 48 hours later. Now, the trick for the Chiefs is to keep from reverting to an air-it-out approach that has sometimes caused their offense to go stagnant. They are at their best when they are able to get their ground game going. It will be up to Darrel Williams and Jerrick McKinnon to provide that much-needed balance Sunday in Washington.