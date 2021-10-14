Falcons on upswing under Smith, have cause for encouragement

AP National Sports

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have reason for encouragement in their bye week. The Falcons are 2-3 and in last place in the NFC South but have won two of their last three games. Atlanta has an opportunity to even its record when it plays at Miami on Oct. 24. There have been signs of progress on a young offensive line, in the running game and on defense. The offensive line gave up no sacks in last week’s 27-20 win over the New York Jets in London. Matt Ryan has thrown eight touchdown passes with no interceptions the last three weeks.