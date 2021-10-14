Ivanovic, Pennetta, Moya among 6 nominees for tennis Hall

AP National Sports

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Grand Slam title winners Ana Ivanovic, Flavia Pennetta, Carlos Moya and Cara Black are the new nominees on the International Tennis Hall of Fame ballot for the Class of 2022. They join holdovers Lisa Raymond and Juan Carlos Ferrero. The Rhode Island-based Hall has announced the candidates. The half-dozen nominees all are in the player category. Ivanovic won the 2008 French Open, Pennetta won the 2015 U.S. Open and Moya won the 1998 French Open. Ivanovic and Moya reached No. 1 in singles. Pennetta topped the doubles rankings.