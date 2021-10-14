No. 1 Georgia puts top spot on the line vs. No. 11 Kentucky

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

Newly crowned as the nation’s No. 1 team, Georgia faces an SEC East showdown against surprising Kentucky. The No.11 Wildcats are off to their first 6-0 start since 1950, but they’re huge underdogs against a Georgia team that has surrendered only two defensive touchdowns all season. The Bulldogs were a unanimous choice for the top spot in The Associated Press rankings after Alabama’s upset loss to Texas A&M. It’s the first time since 1982 that Georgia has held the No. 1 ranking during the season. The Bulldogs have won 11 straight over Kentucky, their last loss coming in 2009.