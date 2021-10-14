No. 10 Spartans visit Indiana as title hopes take shape

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

No. 10 Michigan State is undefeated through six games for the first time since 2015. The Spartans think they can keep that perfect record intact when they visit Indiana on Saturday. Containing Kenneth Walker, the nation’s top rusher, will be a primary focus for the Hoosiers defense. But Indiana coach Tom Allen isn’t saying whether injured quarterback Michael Penix Jr. or backup Jack Tuttle will get the start.