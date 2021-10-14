No. 3 Cincinnati takes on Malzahn-led UCF

AP National Sports

No. 3 Cincinnati (5-0, 1-0 AAC) moved up to its highest poll ranking in program history. Now the Bearcats need to keep up the heat as they tear into their American Athletic Conference schedule. That starts at home Saturday against the Gus Malzahn-led UCF Knights (3-3, 1-1). Cincinnati has won the last two games in the series, but not by much. The Bearcats won 27-24 in 2019 and then slipped by the Knights 36-33 last season. The Bearcats are vying to be the first non-Power Five team to make it to the College Football Playoff.