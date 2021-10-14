Out of touch: OBJ not getting ball enough so far for Browns

AP National Sports

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Often a target for criticism, Odell Beckham Jr. isn’t in quarterback Baker Mayfield’s sights. At least not enough. Beckham caught just two passes in last week’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers and he has only nine receptions and no touchdowns in three games this season. Beckham is healthy after undergoing knee surgery last year, but he’s still not a big part of Cleveland’s offense in 2021. Beckham has made big blocks and has been used as a decoy, but he’s a playmaker and he needs the ball to make plays. Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said the team needs to get him more touches. The Browns host the unbeaten Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.