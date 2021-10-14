Palat scores, lifts Lightning to 7-6 OT win over Red Wings

AP National Sports

By LARRY LAGE

AP Hockey Writer

DETROIT (AP) — Ondrej Palat scored with 2:17 left in overtime, lifting the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 7-6 comeback win over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night. Tyler Bertuzzi scored a career-high four goals to help the Red Wings take a three-goal lead three times. Tampa Bay rallied in the third period when Ross Colton, Nikita Kucherov and Alex Killorn scored in a four-minute span to make it 6-all. The two-time defending Stanley Cup champions were routed 6-2 in their opener by Pittsburgh and avoided opening a season with two losses for the first time since 2009.