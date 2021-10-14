Pelicans’ Williamson out at first week of regular season

AP National Sports

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Pelicans forward Zion Williamson is expected to miss at least the first week o the regular season because his recovery from surgery to repair a right foot fracture is taking longer than anticipated. Pelicans basketball operations chief David Griffin says nothing “has gone wrong.” He says it’s just taking longer for Williamson’s bones to heal than the team had hoped when they initially forecast his return for the regular season opener. Griffin now says doctors want to re-evaluate imaging of Williamson’s foot in about two-and-a-half weeks. The Pelicans’ first seven regular season games are scheduled between Oct. 20 and Oct. 30.