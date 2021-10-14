Playing for Jimmy: Grieving Hayes suits up for Flyers season

AP National Sports

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers star Kevin Hayes spent a life in step with big brother Jimmy. They were a couple of kids from Boston’s largest neighborhood who attended the same boarding school, same college and ended up playing in the NHL. At just 31, Jimmy was found dead inside his family home. He left a wife and two young boys. A cause of death has not been determined. His brother is heartbroken as he prepares for the NHL season with the Flyers.