AP National Sports

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts have been through this scenario. After a sluggish start, they’re finally heading home with a chance for a fresh start. The Houston Texans see Sunday’s game the same way. While both teams are sitting at 1-4 and their playoff hopes seem to be fading fast, Indy and Houston are looking to turn around their seasons with a win.