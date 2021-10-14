Steelers eye momentum as Seahawks face life without Wilson

AP National Sports

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers will try to prove their offensive breakout against Denver wasn’t a fluke when they host Seattle. The Steelers put together their most complete game of the season in beating the Broncos. They’ll get a chance to build on it against a Seahawks defense that ranks as the worst in the NFL. Seattle will play without star quarterback Russell Wilson, who is out several weeks after undergoing finger surgery. Geno Smith will make his first start since 2017 while filling in for Wilson. Both teams come in with a 2-3 record.