The joy is back for Neymar in World Cup qualifying

SAO PAULO (AP) — Neymar’s joy playing for Brazil has apparently returned. He scored the first goal, took the shot that later allowed Raphinha to add the second and provided two assists in a 4-1 South American World Cup qualifying win over Uruguay. Brazil fans had accused Neymar of being in poor shape, failing to deliver the latest Copa America for Brazil and focusing too much on his events off the pitch. Brazil leads all South American qualifiers with 31 points in 11 matches, six ahead of second-place Argentina.