Torres has broken bone in foot, doubtful for big Spain games
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City forward Ferran Torres has broken a bone in his right foot and it potentially rules him out of Spain’s crucial World Cup qualifiers next month. City says the injury was a “small fracture” and happened while Torres was on international duty. He played for Spain in the Nations League last week firstly in the 2-1 win over Italy and then the 2-1 loss to France in the final on Sunday. Torres has established himself as a regular in Spain’s team and one of its best source of goals. Spain is two points behind Sweden in their World Cup qualifying group heading into their final two games
