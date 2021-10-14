USA Luge gets 1st runs of the season on Lake Placid track

AP National Sports

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

For USA Luge, the Olympic season is here. The team’s home track in Lake Placid, New York, opened for training Thursday, with two-time Olympic luge qualifier Tucker West getting the distinction of taking the first official run down the icy chute at Mount Van Hoevenberg. It’s unseasonably warm in the Adirondack Mountains this week, which means the conditions for sliding are far from ideal and it took some extra work for the track crew to make Thursday’s training runs happen. But the significance of being the first slider on the track wasn’t lost on West.