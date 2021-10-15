Basilashvili beats Tsitsipas to reach semis at Indian Wells

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Nikoloz Basilashvili outlasted No. 2 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 to move into the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open with the biggest win of his career. Basilashvili next plays either No. 3 Alexander Zverev or American Taylor Fritz, who met in a later quarterfinal at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. The women’s semifinals feature Victoria Azarenka against Jelena Ostapenko and Ons Jabeur against Paula Badosa. Basilashvili beat Tsitsipas for the first time in three tries. Ranked third, Tsitsipas has a leading 54 wins on the ATP Tour this year. Basilashvili is No. 36 in the world.