Elliott eases into Texas following NASCAR-ordered cease fire

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR has ordered a cease fire in the feud between Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick, warning of severe consequences if the two drivers continue to tangle on the track. The demand to stop the shenanigans comes as Elliott moves on to the third round of the playoffs, still eligible to win a second consecutive Cup title. Harvick crashed himself out of title contention last week as he evaded Elliott on his rear bumper at Charlotte. Elliott took glee in Harvick’s gaffe and wished him “a merry offseason and Happy Christmas,” and Elliott is now selling merchandise branded with that zinger.