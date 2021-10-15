Skip to Content
Hughes scores 2, lifts Devils past Blackhawks in OT

By TOM CANAVAN
AP Sports Writer

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jack Hughes scored his second goal of the game less than a minute into overtime and the New Jersey Devils beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 after blowing a late two-goal lead. Dominik Kubalik and Kirby Dach forced the overtime, scoring in the final 3:53 of regulation with the Blackhawks net empty. Dougie Hamilton scored on his first shot as a Devil and Andreas Johnsson gave his team a 3-1 lead early in the third period. Jonathan Bernier stopped 24 shots for New Jersey. Alex DeBrincat also scored for Chicago, and Kevin Lankinen had 25 saves,

Associated Press

