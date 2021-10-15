Klopp asks league to explain why Newcastle buyout approved

AP National Sports

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has called on the Premier League to explain the reasons for approving the buyout of Newcastle by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund amid human rights concerns in the kingdom. Klopp says Newcastle had become the first football club to be “owned by a country” and would have a “guaranteed” spot in the Champions League within a few years. The Premier League approved the 300-million-pound ($409 million) takeover after being satisfied that the Public Investment Fund produced “legally binding assurances that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will not control Newcastle.” The fund is chaired by Saudi Arabia crown prince Mohammad bin Salman.