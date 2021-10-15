LEADING OFF: Red Sox and Astros open ALCS, Cards’ Shildt out

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

For the second time in four seasons, the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros are set to play for the American League pennant. The best-of-seven AL Championship Series opens Friday night in Houston with left-hander Framber Valdez on the mound for the Astros against scuffling ace Chris Sale. Boston beat Houston 4-1 in the 2018 ALCS on the way to a World Series title. That came one year after the Astros downed the Red Sox 3-1 in a Division Series en route to their only World Series crown.