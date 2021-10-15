Najee’s knowledge; Steelers rookie RB learning on the job

AP National Sports

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers rookie running back Najee Harris is starting to get the hang of life in the NFL. Harris piled up a season-best 122 yards in a win over Denver last week. The 23-year-old former Alabama star and the Steelers will try to keep it going when they host Seattle in prime time in Week 6. Harris says he is adjusting to playing in Pittsburgh and he’s excited to see what the Steelers can do as they get into the meat of the season. Harris could be in line for another big day against Seattle, which comes to Heinz Field with the NFL’s worst defense.