Saints to add the late linebacker Sam Mills to ring of honor

By The Associated Press

The New Orleans Saints will soon add the name of the late Sam Mills to their ring of honor in the Superdome. The club announced the decision to honor Mills, who died from cancer in 2005, during halftime of their Dec. 2 home game against Dallas. Mills, who played for New Orleans from 1986-94, was part of a linebacker corps known as the “Dome Patrol,” along with Pro Football Hall of Famer Rickey Jackson, Pat Swilling and Vaughan Johnson. Mills also was part of the first four playoff teams in Saints history.