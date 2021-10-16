A-Smith 3 TDs, Baylor beats future B12 foe, No. 19 BYU 38-24

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

WACO, Texas (AP) — Abram Smith ran for 188 yards with three touchdowns and Baylor beat future Big 12 foe and 19th-ranked BYU 38-24. Bears linebacker and part-time fullback Dillon Doyle scored on both of his offensive touches, with a rushing TD and a receiving one as well. Baylor is 6-1 and already is bowl eligible. BYU last month accepted an invitation to join the Big 12 Conference for the 2023 season. The Cougars are 5-2 after back-to-back losses. They had peaked at No. 10 in the AP Top 25.