Adebayo scores 4 TDs, St. Thomas defeats Stetson 38-7

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Hope Adebayo rushed for 182 yards and four touchdowns to lead St. Thomas to a 38-7 win over Stetson. Adebayo had three touchdowns in the first half, starting with a 78-yarder on the first snap of the game, as the Tommies rolled to a 31-0 lead at the half. His 14-yarder made it 38-0 in the early minutes of the second half. St. Thomas picked off three passes and recovered a fumble. Quarterback Alex Piccirilli ran for the lone touchdown for the Hatters.