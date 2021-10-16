Armstrong, Cavaliers roll over hapless Duke, 48-0

By HANK KURZ Jr.

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Brennan Armstrong threw for two first-half touchdowns and ran for another and Virginia scored on all six possessions before halftime in a 48-0 victory over Duke. It’s the Cavaliers’ seventh straight win in the series. Armstrong hit Dontayvion Wicks on a 20-yard corner route and Jelani Wood with five seconds left in the first half as the Cavaliers built a 34-0 lead. The touchdown just before halftime came as intermittent rain began to fall more significantly, sending fans to the exits. The margin is the Cavaliers’ largest in an Atlantic Coast Conference game since they beat Miami 48-0 in 2007.