Buffalo wins 27-26 on last play, Ohio has record 99-yard TD

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Alex McNulty kicked a 27-yard field goal, his second attempt after time expired, and Buffalo rallied with 17 points in the fourth quarter to defeat Ohio 27-26. McNulty missed a 32-yard field goal as time expired but an Ohio defender was offside. The kick capped a 16-play, 86-yard drive that started at Buffalo’s five-yard line with 6:19 to play. Quarterback Armani Rogers kept the ball 22 times and gained 183 yards, including a 99-yard burst in the first quarter. The touchdown was the longest by a quarterback in NCAA history — beating by one yard that Arizona State’s Mark Malone had against Utah State in 1979.