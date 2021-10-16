Canter takes 3-shot lead into final day of Andalucía Masters

SOTOGRANDE, Spain (AP) — England’s Laurie Canter is eyeing his first European Tour win after taking a 3-shot lead of the Andalucía Masters heading into the final round. Canter carded a round of 4-under 67 on Saturday after making eight birdies to double up his four bogeys. That left him 7 under after three days at the Real Club Valderrama. Countryman Matt Fitzpatrick is three back. American David Lipsky is another stroke behind. Lipsky tied the lowest round in the history of the event after hitting 7-under 64 for the day. Top-ranked Jon Rahm missed the cut on Friday.