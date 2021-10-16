Maine ends William & Mary’s four-game win streak

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Derek Robertson threw for two touchdowns, Freddie Brock scored twice and Maine defeated William & Mary 27-16 ending the Tribe’s four-game winning streak. Brock caught a 7-yard touchdown pass from Robertson and rushed for a 22-yard score as the Black Bears shot out to a 17-0 halftime lead before making it 24-0 on Robertson’s 35-yard TD pass to Devin Young. The Tribe’s Darius Wilson threw for a 76-yard touchdown to Zach Burdick but had the two interceptions.