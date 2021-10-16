No. 13 Ole Miss beats Tennessee 31-26; fans pelt field

By AL LESAR

Associated Press

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — No. 13 Mississippi held off Tennessee 31-26 on Saturday night after Rebels coach Lane Kiffin avoided being by hit by golf balls as Volunteers fans pelted the field with objects in the chaotic final minutes. Ole Miss stopped Tennessee a yard shy of a first down on a fourth-and-24 pass with just over a minute left. After that play, and the review that confirmed the spot of the ball, Tennessee fans pelted the field with objects. Tennessee’s cheerleaders, dance team and band were ordered out of the stadium and police cleared the student section. Play resumed after about a 20-minute delay. Matt Corral threw for 231 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 195 yards for Mississippi.