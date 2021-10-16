No. 21 Texas A&M runs over Missouri, 35-14

By JOE WALLJASPER

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Texas A&M’s running back duo of Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane combined for 292 rushing yards and three touchdowns to power the 21st-ranked Aggies to a 35-14 victory over Missouri. Spiller rushed 20 times for 168 yards and one touchdown and Achane added 16 carries for 124 yards and two scores for Texas A&M. The Aggies improved to 5-2 and avoided a letdown after last week’s upset of Alabama. Missouri fell to 3-4.