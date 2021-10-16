OLB Dupree back for Titans vs. Bills after missing 3 games

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have outside linebacker Bud Dupree back for the first time in three games when they host the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. The Titans did not have an injury designation on their final injury report for Dupree, who practiced fully on Saturday after sitting out a day earlier. They will be without starting cornerback Kristian Fulton, whose hamstring kept him out of practice all week. Dupree was Tennessee’s biggest free agent signing this offseason despite tearing his right ACL last December while playing for Pittsburgh. Dupree returned during training camp. He said last week that his mind and pride got ahead of his recovery a bit.