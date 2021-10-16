Stamkos scores in OT, Lightning come back to beat Capitals

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored the overtime winner, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 32 saves and the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning came back to beat the Washington Capitals 2-1. It was not the three-goal comeback the Lightning staged to win two nights earlier at Detroit, but it counts as two points just the same. Mikhail Sergachev tied it early in the third period, Vasilevskiy was perfect after allowing the 733rd goal of Alex Ovechkin’s career and Stamkos scored with 14.2 seconds left in the 3-on-3 overtime. Capitals goaltender Vitek Vanecek made 22 saves in the OT loss.