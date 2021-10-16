UConn beats Yale, ends 11-game losing streak

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Steven Krajewski threw for two touchdowns, ran for another and UConn snapped an 11-game losing streak with a 21-15 win over Yale. The victory ended the second-longest losing streak in the nation and gave interim head coach Lou Spanos, who took over two games into the season, his first victory. The win comes after Spanos missed last week’s game against UMass because of COVID-19 protocols. UConn rolled to a 21-0 lead before Yale got within six but a final drive ended with an interception as time ran out.