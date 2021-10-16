Zappe throws 5 TD passes, WKU rolls past Old Dominion 43-20

NORFOLF, Va. (AP) — Bailey Zappe threw four of his five touchdown passes in the first half as Western Kentucky jumped out early and beat Old Dominion 43-20. Zappe, who entered as the nation’s active leader with 12,239 career yards passing, was 37-of-54 passing for 397 yards. Jerreth Sterns had 13 receptions for 221 yards that included a 74-yard touchdown catch late in the second quarter as the Hilltoppers built a 30-3 halftime lead. Blake Watson and Elijah Davis had a fourth-quarter touchdown run apiece for Old Dominion (1-6, 0-3).