Fitzpatrick rallies late to win Andalucía Masters by 3 shots

SOTOGRANDE, Spain (AP) — Patience paid off for Matt Fitzpatrick at the tough Valderrama course in Spain. The Englishman made 15 straight pars then rallied with two birdies on his last three holes to win the Andalucía Masters by three shots. Fitzpatrick finished at 6 under for the tournament after closing with a 2-under 69 at the iconic Real Club Valderrama course that hosted the 1997 Ryder Cup. The 27-year-old Fitzpatrick became the fourth-youngest Englishman to reach seven European Tour victories. Fitzpatrick took advantage of a late collapse by Sebastian Soderberg. The Swedish golfer had a double bogey and a bogey on his final two holes.