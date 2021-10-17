Joy, gloom as Newcastle opens Saudi era with loss to Spurs

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Callum Wilson headed Newcastle in front only 107 seconds into the new era under Saudi ownership before the hosts lost 3-2 to Tottenham in the Premier League. It leaves Newcastle with three points from eight games and still stuck in the relegation zone. The collapse began in the 17th minute when Tanguy Ndombele struck the equalizer. Harry Kane lifted the ball over goalkeeper Karl Darlow five minutes later and Son Heung-min slid in for the third in first-half stoppage time. West Ham manger David Moyes celebrated a success over former club Everton in Sunday’s other game after Angelo Ogbonna’s header clinched a 1-0 win.