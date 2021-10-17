Justin Turner scratched with neck injury for Dodgers

By GEORGE HENRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Third baseman Justin Turner is not in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ lineup for Game 2 of the NL Championship Series because of a stinger on the right side of his neck. Turner, a Dodger stalwart who played in 79 postseason games, initially aggravated his neck in batting practice before Game 1. He went 1-for-4, but manager Dave Roberts said he could tell Turner was bothered during Los Angeles’ 3-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves. Turner was available to pinch hit on Sunday, and Roberts said he will mostly likely be back in the lineup for Game 3 in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Chris Taylor was set to start at third base.