Mayfield, Hunt injured as Browns battered in loss to Cards

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield reinjured his left non-throwing shoulder in a 37-14 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Mayfield’s injury wasn’t the only significant one as running back Kareem Hunt suffered a potentially serious calf injury. Mayfield insists he’ll be able to play Thursday night against Denver. He and Hunt are scheduled to undergo more imaging tests Monday. Those injuries have complicated things for the Browns, who were already without star running back Nick Chubb due to a calf injury and starting tackles Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills Jr. both sat out with injuries.