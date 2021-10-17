Newcastle-Spurs match halted while fan received treatment

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — The Premier League match between Newcastle and Tottenham was suspended for 20 minutes after a supporter required medical treatment before being taken to the hospital. It was Tottenham player Eric Dier who was alert to the emergency and indicated a defibrillator was required in the stand. The players initially waited by the side of the St. James’ Park pitch before leaving for the dressing room. Newcastle said the spectator was taken to hospital after being stabilized.