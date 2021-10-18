AP WAS THERE: 1st Black player’s contract bought by NBA team

By The Associated Press

Earl Lloyd, Chuck Cooper and Nat “Sweetwater” Clifton broke the color barrier in the NBA as the league’s first Black players during the 1950-51 season. Clifton was the first Black player to have his contract purchased when the New York Knicks bought his deal from the Harlem Globetrotters. As part of its coverage of the NBA and its 75th season, The Associated Press is republishing verbatim the story on that deal from May 24, 1950: