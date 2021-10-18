Astros scramble after pitchers pounded for 25 runs by Boston

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Houston’s pitching staff will need to adjust quickly after allowing 25 runs and 32 hits to Boston in the first three games of the AL Championship Series, a barrage that made the loss of injured Lance McCullers Jr. seem acute. Kyle Schwarber hit Boston’s third grand slam in an 11-inning span, a drive off starter José Urquidy as part of a six-run second inning in a 12-3 rout, which gave the Red Sox a 2-1 series lead. Boston hit four home runs, raising the total to nine off Astros pitching, which has a 7.96 ERA.