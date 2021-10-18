De Bruyne out to make new, better memories in Champs League

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

Kevin De Bruyne really wants to play in a second Champions League final because he barely remembers his first. The Manchester City midfielder sustained a fractured nose and eye socket during the 1-0 loss to Chelsea in Porto in May after colliding with Antonio Rudiger. A dazed De Bruyne needed to be helped off the field in the 60th minute and was taken to hospital. He doesn’t remember anything from the moment the collision occurred to when he returned to the team hotel the next day dressed in his City uniform.