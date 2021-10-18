Kiffin ‘not feeling really good’ about Ole Miss QB’s status

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin isn’t optimistic about quarterback Matt Corral’s availability against LSU. Corral rushed 30 times for 195 yards in the 12th-ranked Rebels’ 31-26 win over Tennessee. Kiffin says the performance took a physical tollon Corral. On Monday the coach said: “Hopefully he’ll play but I’m not feeling really good about that right now.” Corral is a leading candidate for the Heisman Trophy. He said after the game he had rolled his ankle but that it felt fine.